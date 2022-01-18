BEST OF DAYTON: Which Mexican place is the best in town?

Last year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.
One of the most popular, as it is every year, is the Best Mexican Restaurant category.
Here’s a look at the winners in the Best Mexican Restaurant contest:
First place: Taqueria Mixteca
1609 E. 3rd St., Dayton
937-258-2654
Second place: El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill
12 area locations
Third place: El Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant
7 area locations
As a bonus when talking about Mexican food, here’s a look at the winners and placers in the Best Margarita category:
First place: Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant
6 area locations
Second place: El Meson
903 E. Dixie Dr., Dayton
937-859-8229
Third place: Carmel’s Bar & Grill
1025 Shroyer Rd., Dayton
937-294-1261
Honorable mention: El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill
12 area locations
