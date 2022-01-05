Hamburger icon
BEST OF DAYTON: Who has the best chocolates in town?

Esther Price Candies in Dayton sells over half a million boxes of assorted chocolates every year.
Esther Price Candies in Dayton sells over half a million boxes of assorted chocolates every year.

What to Know
By Staff Report
29 minutes ago

This year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.

One of the most popular is the Best Chocolates, which was tightly contested between three finalists.

Here’s a list of the winners and placers in the Best Chocolates contest.

Best Chocolates

First place: Esther Price Candies

1709 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937-253-2121

Second place: Winans Chocolate + Coffee

11 area locations

winanscandies.com

Third place: Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe

101 E. Alex-Bell Rd., Centerville

937-436-5066

