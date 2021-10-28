BEST OF DAYTON: Who has the best breakfast? Here are the finalists

About halfway through voting in Best of Dayton, people have plenty to say about their favorite breakfast spot.
The Best Breakfast contest is one of our hottest, a group that includes Best Donuts, Best Pizza Restaurant and Best Ice Cream.
The finalists are: The Blue Berry Café, First Watch and Tank’s Bar and Grill.
Which one is the best? Click here to cast your vote! You can vote once per day per contest.
And we also want to hear from you on our 99 other contests.
Here are the finalists in Best Breakfast, in alphabetical order:
The Blue Berry Café
72 Bellbrook Plaza, Bellbrook | 937-848-5900 | Facebook
First Watch
3 area locations | Website | Facebook
Tank’s Bar and Grill
2033 Wayne Ave Dayton | 937-252-2249 | Website | Facebook
Best of Dayton reigning champions:
» Arts, Entertainment and Music
» Bars, Beer, Breweries and Nightlife
» Fitness, Outdoors, Parks and Recreation
» Restaurants, Dishes and Sweet Treats
» Shopping and Services