BEST OF DAYTON: Who has the best breakfast? Here are the finalists

Caption
What to know about the Best of Dayton 2021 contest on Dayton.com and DaytonDailyNews.com.

What to Know
By Staff Report
36 minutes ago

About halfway through voting in Best of Dayton, people have plenty to say about their favorite breakfast spot.

The Best Breakfast contest is one of our hottest, a group that includes Best Donuts, Best Pizza Restaurant and Best Ice Cream.

The finalists are: The Blue Berry Café, First Watch and Tank’s Bar and Grill.

Which one is the best? Click here to cast your vote! You can vote once per day per contest.

And we also want to hear from you on our 99 other contests.

CLICK HERE to vote in Best of Dayton

Here are the finalists in Best Breakfast, in alphabetical order:

The Blue Berry Café

72 Bellbrook Plaza, Bellbrook | 937-848-5900 | Facebook

ajc.com

First Watch

3 area locations | Website | Facebook

First Watch serves breakfast and lunch classics, such as Eggs Benedict. (Contributed by First Watch)
Caption
First Watch serves breakfast and lunch classics, such as Eggs Benedict. (Contributed by First Watch)

Tank’s Bar and Grill

2033 Wayne Ave Dayton | 937-252-2249 | Website | Facebook

Tank's Bar and Grill
Caption
Tank's Bar and Grill

