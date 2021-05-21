BEWARE: The Brood X cicada cookies have arrived

After the past year and its challenges, Hammons feels people are looking to celebrate anything and everything — including the arrival of the cicadas.

“Our mission is all about celebrating life’s moment’s, life’s memories,” she said. “Did I ever think I was really going to be making bugs on our cookies, probably not. … But it’s all about (keeping) Ashley’s Pastry Shop in the forefront of people’s minds so that when they’re celebrating whatever it is they need to celebrate, they say, ‘Let me see what (Ashley’s Pastry Shop) can create for us.”

Brood X cicadas are beginning to emerge in the Miami Valley as temperatures continue to climb this week.

The periodic cicadas appear every 17 years. Billions are expected to emerge this spring and summer in parts of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey and Maryland.