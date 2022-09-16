Bibibop Asian Grill plans to open Washington Twp. restaurant next year

Lee added the restaurant is currently proceeding with required due diligence.

Bibibop will be housed in the space previously occupied by a Five Guys restaurant. The burger chain moved its Washington Twp. location to 1004 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in 2019 due to occupancy costs.

Founded in Columbus in 2013, Bibibop is a fast-casual, build-your-own service concept similar to Chipotle. Guests can choose to create their own bowl with a base of purple or white rice, noodles or salad, and add protein and a variety of hot and cold toppings including potatoes, bean sprouts, corn, cheese, sesame kale and more. Guests also have the option to add sauces to their bowl including Yum Tum, Teriyaki, Spicy Sriracha and several others.

The restaurant has locations at 1200 Brown Street Unit 140 in Dayton and 5225 Cornerstone N. Boulevard in Centerville.