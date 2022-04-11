Bill and the Belles sing country with a twist this weekend

Tennessee-based band Bill and the Belles will perform vintage country with a contemporary twist Saturday, April 16 at the Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine.
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Known for combining a stringband format with signature harmonies, candid songwriting and pop sensibilities, the group is hitting the road to promote their upcoming album “Happy Again.” Slated for release May 21, the album is described as “full of life, humor and tongue-in-cheek explorations of love and loss.”
Existing in a timeless place “where Jimmie Rodgers and Phil Spector can overlap,” Bill and the Belles is comprised of Kris Truelsen on guitar, fiddler Kalia Yeagle, banjoist Aidan VanSuetendael, and bassist Andrew Small.
HOW TO GO
What: Bill and the Belles
When: Saturday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Holland Theatre, 127 E. Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine
Cost: $15-$25
Tickets: website
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
