dayton-daily-news logo
X

Bill and the Belles sing country with a twist this weekend

Bill and the Belles. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Bill and the Belles. CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By
1 hour ago

Tennessee-based band Bill and the Belles will perform vintage country with a contemporary twist Saturday, April 16 at the Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine.

caption arrowCaption
Bill and the Belles. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Bill and the Belles. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Bill and the Belles. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Known for combining a stringband format with signature harmonies, candid songwriting and pop sensibilities, the group is hitting the road to promote their upcoming album “Happy Again.” Slated for release May 21, the album is described as “full of life, humor and tongue-in-cheek explorations of love and loss.”

Existing in a timeless place “where Jimmie Rodgers and Phil Spector can overlap,” Bill and the Belles is comprised of Kris Truelsen on guitar, fiddler Kalia Yeagle, banjoist Aidan VanSuetendael, and bassist Andrew Small.

ExploreCincinnati Zoo announces hippo pregnancy; Fiona to be a big sister

HOW TO GO

What: Bill and the Belles

When: Saturday, April 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Holland Theatre, 127 E. Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine

Cost: $15-$25

Tickets: website

caption arrowCaption
Bill and the Belles. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Bill and the Belles. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
Bill and the Belles. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

In Other News
1
Sueño to host fundraising concert for Ukraine
2
Ann Heller, former Dayton Daily News food editor and critic, has died
3
40 events to keep you busy throughout April in Dayton
4
Final fish fry Fridays: Here’s where to find one
5
Human Race to present farewell gala for retiring artistic director

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top