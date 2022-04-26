Bless your bicycle in downtown Dayton this weekend

Mike’s Bike Park in downtown Dayton will host its first-ever “Blessing of the Bicycles” event Sunday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“May generally represents the beginning of the riding season here in Ohio,” said Mike Bisig, owner of Mike’s Bike Park, in a release. “This is a great opportunity to bring family and friends out for camaraderie and friendship as we promote safe cycling throughout the year.”
In addition to offering a non-denominational blessing overseen by an ordained minister, Mike’s Bike Park will also have their mobile repair station on site.
“It’s just a fun time for us to all get together and celebrate cycling as a community,” Bisig said. “We’ll be going on a slow roll community ride around Dayton immediately after the blessing at 1pm also!”
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/3200598636935732
Mike’s Bike Park is located at 1300 E. 1st St., Dayton.
