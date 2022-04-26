dayton-daily-news logo
Bless your bicycle in downtown Dayton this weekend

Mike's Bike Park will host a "Blessing of the Bicycles" event May 1.

Mike’s Bike Park in downtown Dayton will host its first-ever “Blessing of the Bicycles” event Sunday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“May generally represents the beginning of the riding season here in Ohio,” said Mike Bisig, owner of Mike’s Bike Park, in a release. “This is a great opportunity to bring family and friends out for camaraderie and friendship as we promote safe cycling throughout the year.”

In addition to offering a non-denominational blessing overseen by an ordained minister, Mike’s Bike Park will also have their mobile repair station on site.

“It’s just a fun time for us to all get together and celebrate cycling as a community,” Bisig said. “We’ll be going on a slow roll community ride around Dayton immediately after the blessing at 1pm also!”

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/3200598636935732

Mike’s Bike Park is located at 1300 E. 1st St., Dayton.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

