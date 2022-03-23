BREAKING: Dailey & Vincent concert postponed

Dayton Live’s presentation of Dailey & Vincent, originally scheduled for Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m. at the Victoria Theatre, has been postponed.
Dayton Live notes “extenuating family circumstances” led to the postponement. The concert will occur at a later date in 2022.
A rescheduled performance will be announced shortly. If patrons have any addition ticketing needs, call the Ticket Office at 937-228-3630 or email tickets@daytonlive.org.
