BREAKING: Dayton Funny Bone is coming back

“We are opening back up!” posted the Dayton Funny Bone to its Facebook page on Tuesday, Nov. 2. “We are ready to give our amazing community laughter again starting with these upcoming acts.”

The club will return Tuesday, Nov. 16 with Steve Hofstetter, a star in the FS1 special, “Finding Babe Ruth,” and a regular panelist on “MLB Now.” He also served as host and executive producer of “Laughs” on FOX television stations.