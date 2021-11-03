dayton-daily-news logo
BREAKING: Dayton Funny Bone is coming back

Steve Hofstetter will perform at the Dayton Funny Bone this month. CONTRIBUTED
Steve Hofstetter will perform at the Dayton Funny Bone this month. CONTRIBUTED

What to Know
By Sarah Franks
15 minutes ago

A Dayton center for local, regional and national comedy acts is coming back after a lengthy hiatus that began due to COVID-19.

“We are opening back up!” posted the Dayton Funny Bone to its Facebook page on Tuesday, Nov. 2. “We are ready to give our amazing community laughter again starting with these upcoming acts.”

The club will return Tuesday, Nov. 16 with Steve Hofstetter, a star in the FS1 special, “Finding Babe Ruth,” and a regular panelist on “MLB Now.” He also served as host and executive producer of “Laughs” on FOX television stations.

Third Perk owner announces plans for move to Beavercreek

Dayton Funny Bone Comedy Club Restaurant is located at The Greene in Beavercreek at 88 Plum St. #200.

Four comedians have been announced to perform multiple shows at the club in November, and two acts were announced for December.

-Steve Hofstetter: Nov. 16

-Josh Blue: Nov. 19-20

-Matt Rife: Nov. 24

-DeRay Davis: Nov. 26-28

-Guy Torry: Dec. 3- 4

-Donnie Baker: Dec. 10

-Michael Blackson: Dec. 11

Tickets are on sale now at dayton.funnybone.com.

