BREAKING: Ghostlight Coffee to open inside Dayton Arcade

Ghostlight Coffee and the Dayton Arcade have announced plans for “Gather by Ghostlight” to open in the Arcade’s Fourth St. building on the first floor. The new café aims to open in early-to-mid summer 2022 at 37-39 W. 4th St.

“We are excited to bring a new concept to Dayton that aligns with the culture Ghostlight is known for,” said Shane Anderson, founder of Ghostlight Coffee. “The tradition of apéro is as much a state of mind as a time of day. It is a celebration of those blissful hours between work and personal time, and sharing these moments over a drink and a bite in good company.”