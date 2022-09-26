Butler HS grad to appear on ‘Chicago P.D.’ this week

summit plays a character named “Eric Sadler” who becomes involved in high stakes action that sets up the episode’s plot line, he explained.

“He’s in the wrong place at the wrong time,” summitt said. “But he helps launch an exciting story line on the show with a bang!”

summit typically plays characters who are smart, funny and quirky. He has played roles as a co-star and guest star on NBC, Up Network, Comedy Central and in other feature films and web series.

He told Dayton.com that he was born in California, but he grew up in the Dayton area.

“At that time I think you really had to look for opportunities and if it wasn’t there you created it for yourself,” summit said.

He explained that he used to make movies with his father’s old movie camera with the kids in the neighborhood.

“I started to learn the ropes of telling a story, making a film editing, writing and all of that.”

After he graduated from Butler High School, he went on to Bowling Green State University where he graduated with a B.S. in liberal arts focusing on journalism and communications. He said he then returned to the Dayton area and did every acting gig he could from community theater to film projects.

He said he did move to California for four years, but he eventually moved back to Ohio.

“I’m incredibly lucky and blessed to have a job I love,” summitt says. ”I’ve worked in the business for a long time now. I’ve worked in L.A., Chicago, Detroit, all over the region. I go wherever the work takes me, but I always return to my hometown. Dayton is home.”

His advice for aspiring actors is to “be clear on what you want to do.”

“You have to really love what you are doing to pursue a professional career in acting,” summit said.

He added that you need to be passionate, persistent, professional and always believe in your talent.

“Chicago P.D.” is a police drama that follows the members of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit, according to NBC’s website. For more information about summit, visit www.scOttsummitt.com.