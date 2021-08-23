ROSE SHOW CANCELED: Buddy Guy postpones tour due to delta variant surge

Buddy Guy will no longer be headed to the Rose Music Center at The Heights in Huber Heights.
Originally, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and seven-time Grammy recipient was set to perform at the Rose Music Center on Friday, Aug. 27. The concert was to feature Robert Randolph and the Family Band as well.
After consulting with his doctor and out of an abundance of caution for his fans, band members and the support staff at the venue, Buddy Guy decided to postpone the launch of his latest concert tour due to the recent surge of the delta variant, according to a statement on the Rose Music Center’s website.
Refunds will be available at the point of purchase.
More information can be found by visiting the Rose Music Center’s website.
In Other News
1
Raise a glass and toast an Ohio castle’s 150th year at free event
2
On the Italian Riviera: Ghostlight Coffee adds new food and drink items
3
Soap Box Derby: This world-famous event was first held in Dayton 88...
4
Dayton backdrop in new, contest-winning ‘Yuppie’ music video featuring...
5
Pilot Passport connects visitors to the region’s aviation history