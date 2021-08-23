ROSE SHOW CANCELED: Buddy Guy postpones tour due to delta variant surge

Originally, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and seven-time Grammy recipient was set to perform at the Rose Music Center on Friday, Aug. 27. The concert was to feature Robert Randolph and the Family Band as well.

After consulting with his doctor and out of an abundance of caution for his fans, band members and the support staff at the venue, Buddy Guy decided to postpone the launch of his latest concert tour due to the recent surge of the delta variant, according to a statement on the Rose Music Center’s website.