Celebrate Art in the City across downtown Dayton this weekend

Chalk the Block: Help Boy Blue finish a chalk mural on Main Street that spans more than half of a city block. Grab some chalk and help bring his colorful design to life.

A Kaleidoscope of Butterflies: Help finish the butterfly-shaped window decal to fill the Dayton Metro Library with color.

Combined Shape Caption The AES Ohio Summer in the City signature event, Art in the City, returns to downtown Dayton on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Over 300 artists will be stationed around downtown’s core to celebrate the visual and performing arts through performances, demonstrations, hands-on projects, a Juried Art Show, Artisan Market and more. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption The AES Ohio Summer in the City signature event, Art in the City, returns to downtown Dayton on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Over 300 artists will be stationed around downtown’s core to celebrate the visual and performing arts through performances, demonstrations, hands-on projects, a Juried Art Show, Artisan Market and more. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Community Cube Art: Become a building block for the community as you head to Levitt Pavilion Dayton to design paper cubes that will build a public display.

Sweet Harmony Mural: Help paint one of downtown’s unique murals with Front Street artists at Levitt Pavilion Dayton.

Make-and-Take Painting: Grab a canvas, a brush, and embrace your inner painter at Levitt Pavilion Dayton as you create your own masterpiece to take home with the help of K12 Gallery & TEJAS.

A Stitch in Time – Dayton 2022 Community Quilt: Design fabric squares to create a community quilt at the Dayton Metro Library with the Dayton Sewing Collaborative.

AAVAG Scenic Collages: Use your own view of landscapes, cityscapes, and the sea to create a paper collage with the African American Visual Arts Guild at Arts Central on Main.

Peace & Harmony Brush Painting: Learn the ancient art of East Asian brush painting techniques with a live demonstration and workshop at the Dayton Metro Library led by Yufeng Wang, Ph.D.

Wright Race Pop-Up Performances: You steer the show as actors from the Human Race Theatre Company incorporate your suggestions into their performances. Writers bring your ideas to life overnight with a 5-minute play festival at locations around downtown.

Arts Central on Main: This is a new element to the festivities. Join in the party on the street as you enjoy food trucks, vendors, live music, pop-up performances, and art demos right in the middle of Main Street.

The Artisan Market: Take home a piece of the big day as more than 45 artists display their works for sale on Courthouse Square.

The Family Zone: Artists of all ages are invited to Levitt Pavilion for a bubble zone, live animals, face painting, hula hoop classes, music, a visit from Cosmo from the Dayton Metro Library, and more.

Juried Art Show: The Dayton Society of Artists has selected more than 30 artworks to be displayed at downtown businesses and voted on by the public. Vote for your favorite on Dayton.com Friday, August 5 through Saturday, August 20.

Party on the Patio: Turn your dinner into a party as musicians and performers take the stage on 10 of your favorite downtown patios, sponsored by Miller Valentine Construction.

“For the sixth year, we are excited to sponsor the AES Ohio Summer in the City series of events where families across the Miami Valley can actively discover, participate and enjoy all downtown Dayton has to offer. Art in the City is a celebration of Dayton’s outstanding visual and performing arts organizations,” said AES Ohio Director of Community and Social Responsibility Holly Wiggins, in a release. “We are committed to our partners who are welcoming to all of our residents in the Dayton region and making a difference where we live, work and play.”

The Art in the City Pre-pARTy will happen during First Friday, August 5. Regular First Friday specials and deals will be in effect alongside additional arts activities happening around downtown. Guests can see the entries for the Juried Art Show sponsored by the Dayton Society of Artists and Dayton.com, or take in a Party on the Patio with live entertainment on street corners and patios, sponsored by Miller Valentine Construction.

More information about AES Ohio Summer in the City is available online at downtowndayton.org.