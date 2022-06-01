dayton-daily-news logo
X

Check Your Head opens in Oregon District: ‘We’re not just a smoke shop’

caption arrowCaption
Check Your Head, a classic head shop owned by two longtime friends with ties to downtown, is opening in the former location of Heart Mercantile.

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

A new shop is settling into the former location of Heart Mercantile in the Oregon District.

Check Your Head, a classic head shop owned by two longtime friends with ties to downtown, is holding a soft opening today with a grand opening planned for Friday.

“We’re not just a smoke shop,” co-owner Alex Staiger said.

caption arrowCaption
Check Your Head, a classic head shop owned by two long-time friends with significant ties to downtown, is opening in the former location of Heart Mercantile in the Oregon District.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Check Your Head, a classic head shop owned by two long-time friends with significant ties to downtown, is opening in the former location of Heart Mercantile in the Oregon District.

Credit: Natalie Jones

caption arrowCaption
Check Your Head, a classic head shop owned by two long-time friends with significant ties to downtown, is opening in the former location of Heart Mercantile in the Oregon District.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Staiger, who is also the owner of Omega Music, owns the shop with Josh Goldman. Goldman previously worked at Blind Bobs for 13 years and currently owns Rad Girlfriend Records.

Check Your Head will feature tobacco and vape products, water pipes, snacks, drinks, skateboards, apparel, posters and other novelty items.

“It will be a unique place to come in, shop and browse,” Goldman said. “There will be something for everyone.”

The establishment even has a shop cat named Dabs.

caption arrowCaption
Check Your Head has a shop cat named Dabs.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Check Your Head has a shop cat named Dabs.

Credit: Natalie Jones

caption arrowCaption
Check Your Head has a shop cat named Dabs.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

The owners told Dayton.com they were very fortunate to have a storefront in the Oregon District.

“We’re already a part of the community and it just kind of worked out that we ended up here.” Goldman said.

“There’s no other place we would rather start our shop,” Staiger added.

As Check Your Head continues to add new products, the owners said they hope their personalities shine through. In the future they plan to host events.

caption arrowCaption
Check Your Head, a classic head shop owned by two long-time friends with significant ties to downtown, is opening in the former location of Heart Mercantile in the Oregon District.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Check Your Head, a classic head shop owned by two long-time friends with significant ties to downtown, is opening in the former location of Heart Mercantile in the Oregon District.

Credit: Natalie Jones

caption arrowCaption
Check Your Head, a classic head shop owned by two long-time friends with significant ties to downtown, is opening in the former location of Heart Mercantile in the Oregon District.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Check Your Head, located at 438 E. Fifth Street, is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the week and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the weekends. A ribbon cutting is planned for Friday at 3 p.m.

For more information, visit Check Your Head’s Facebook, Instagram or Twitter pages. Customers can also call the shop with questions at 937-262-7082.

caption arrowCaption
Check Your Head, a classic head shop owned by two long-time friends with significant ties to downtown, is opening in the former location of Heart Mercantile in the Oregon District.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Check Your Head, a classic head shop owned by two long-time friends with significant ties to downtown, is opening in the former location of Heart Mercantile in the Oregon District.

Credit: Natalie Jones

caption arrowCaption
Check Your Head, a classic head shop owned by two long-time friends with significant ties to downtown, is opening in the former location of Heart Mercantile in the Oregon District.

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

In Other News
1
Mike’s Bike Park’s summer camp is back by popular demand
2
New restaurant, bar to open in July at Xenia golf club
3
Dayton Society of Artists kick off LGBTQ+ Pride Month with art exhibit
4
WORTH THE DRIVE: Tri-State Antique Market offers vast collectibles this...
5
New farmers market to open Thursday in Wright-Dunbar neighborhood

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top