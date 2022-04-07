Chipotle offers special promotion for National Burrito Day

The “Chipotle Burrito Builder” virtual promo that launches in conjunction with National Burrito Day on April 7 promises free burritos to more than 100,000 players. Roll a virtual burrito on Roblox to get a real one in real life. The first 100,000 Roblox players to make it happen will earn enough Burrito Bucks to exchange for an entrée code. The burrito – which Chipotle said “will be the first real-world menu item created by the metaverse community for a national restaurant brand” – features white rice, black beans, chicken, salsa, tomatillo red-chili salsa, sour cream, cheese, lettuce and guacamole.

Also on April 7, Chipotle Rewards members can get free side or topping of Queso Blanco with an entrée purchase, when using promo code “NBD2022″ at checkout via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. Chipotle said it will become the first restaurant brand to let its loyalty members exchange rewards points for a Roblox gift card. With the Chipotle Rewards Exchange on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com, 100 rewards points can be exchanged for a $5 Roblox Digital Gift Card with a value of 400 Robux. A total of 10,000 gift cards will be available through the Chipotle Rewards Exchange.