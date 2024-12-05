Consider these unique websites during holiday (online) shopping season

Bedsure has cozy items

With the slogan “Get Cozy,” Bedsure is known for offering products that promote comfort and help create cozy experiences that also beautify the home. The Bedure’s Cozy Shop is now open and features all sorts of holiday options and great gift choices. However, perhaps one of the favorite collections offered is the Marilyn Monroe Collection . This entire collection, including pop art blankets, duvets and even blanket hoodies, will delight and surprise the Marilyn Monroe fan on your Christmas list.

Uncommon Goods for the toughest to buy for

We all have that person on our Christmas list that is simply impossible to buy for, mainly because there isn’t anything they don’t already have. At Uncommon Goods , you can choose from a wide variety of unique gifts that are sure to delight the hard-to-buy-for person on your list and are, well, uncommon. Many of these items are handmade and exclusive to Uncommon Goods, ensuring that the item you choose won’t be something they have likely seen before. Some examples of what is offered include handmade mugs, customizable photo reels, personalized shirts, and even recipe-by-mail subscriptions.

Off The Wagon for those white elephant gifts

When you need to find a unique gag gift, look no further than Off the Wagon . This site features a variety of categories, all with funny options that will be the hit of your holiday White Elephant Party. Some examples include a squirrel in underpants air freshener, Mister Rogers Encouragement mints, a nose flute, oddly flavored candy canes, and even a pet rock.

Gifts from World Market

World Market features a wide range of gifts, including clothing, home goods and even some unique gifts. You can also pick price points as options in their Gift Shop that categorize gifts under $15, under $25, under $50, and under $75, which allows you to narrow down the options to meet your budget. There is also an entire stocking stuffers area that gives you access to trinkets, treats, and little luxuries.

For the tech lover ... Cool Things