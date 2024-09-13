Construction on Fairborn’s Memorial Park to be complete by year’s end

The memorial is down the street from the center of town, where the veterans’ memorial had been located for decades, Fairborn Mayor Dan Kirkpatrick previously told the Dayton Daily News.

That change came last year after the veterans’ memorial, which had been placed in the intersection of Central Avenue and Main Street, was damaged several times in car crashes.

The new site will help consolidate a variety of memorials and is part of the route for the city’s annual Independence Day parade, Kirkpatrick said.

Crews are expected to pour the concrete path around the memorial itself before the winter, and it is still expected to open before the end of the year, according to the city.

Once the park is completed, there will be at least three monuments or memorials at the park, including those for former Fairborn Parks & Recreation Director Alicia Eckhart and former Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer, a walking path and space for future memorials, according to the city.

“We hope Memorial Park will be a nice place for the community to come and support veterans and fallen soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Memorial Park will also be a place to honor notable members of the community who have intricately involved in Fairborn and Greene County,” the city said in a statement.