Cozy bar with big stories, small bites and a dollop of history is in the works in Dayton’s Huffman Historic district

Though Seely’s Ditch is still developing its plans for its “small-bites” menu and alcohol offerings, Smith said the pub will serve local draft beer and “elevated” cocktails.

For years, Smith and his friend Tim Sommer operated the S&S Meat House food truck that was often parked outside of DK Effect, the arcade bar on East Third. Though the food truck has been dormant for about a year and a half, Smith has big barbecue plans with Sommer.

The pair plan to hold twice-a-month large barbecues on the Seely’s Ditch patio, especially in the summer.

In 2018, Smith bought the two-story commercial building at 1712 E. Third St. for about $20,000. The space previously housed Donuts by Thacker’s, which closed its doors in 2013.

Collecting historical Dayton memorabilia has been the beast of the project, though collecting pieces of Dayton’s past is Smith’s favorite pastime. For example, Smith has ten to 15 first-edition Paul Laurence Dunbar books he plans to incorporate into the pub.

Even the base of the back bar will be legs from a Davis Sewing Machine, which moved from New York to Dayton in the 1890s.

“I’ve got a lot of pride in our city,” Smith said. “To me, it’s really just the opportunity to contribute to the progress of the city.”

To monitor the progress of Seely’s Ditch, go to www.facebook.com/seelysditch.