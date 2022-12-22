Crumbl Cookies sets grand opening date for Huber Heights store

The Huber Heights store is located at 8288 Old Troy Pike in the North Heights Plaza. The space is a newly created unit next to Premier Health Urgent Care.

Explore Sports bar with seafood applies for liquor license in Huber Heights

Since opening its doors three years ago, Crumbl Cookies has expanded to over 600 bakeries in 47 states nationwide. The company expanded to the Miami Valley with its first store opening in February at 1520 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township. Its second store, located at 2260 N. Fairfield Road, Suite G in Beavercreek, opened in July.