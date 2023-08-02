Culture Works announces 25 Montgomery County arts and cultural projects for 2023-24

Culture Works has announced that 25 Montgomery County organizations will present festivals, original theatrical productions, concerts, workshops and more during the 2023-24 season through the latest round of its Special Projects Grants.

The Special Projects Grants program, funded by the Montgomery County Arts and Cultural District (MCACD) and administered by Culture Works, provides grants of up to $10,000 to Montgomery County nonprofits, schools, colleges and universities, and government agencies to create arts and cultural projects that “engage and inspire Montgomery County residents.” Arts and cultural organizations can also use the grants to complete “capacity building” projects geared toward enhancing their various missions.

This year’s grantees will receive $223,970 to complete projects happening through June 2024.

The 25 recipients and their projects are:

African American Visual Artists Guild: What’s New?

Bach Society of Dayton: Paths of Visionaries - Silk Road Concert

The Blue House Arts: Welcome Back: Blue House 2.0

British Transportation Museum: British-Themed Murals

Chosen Outreach Ministries: Bring Back the Neighborhood

Dayton Dance Conservatory Company: Art + Movement for All

Dayton International Peace Museum: Peace 101: Creating Peace Through Art & Education

Dayton Liederkranz-Turners, Inc.: Germanfest Picnic

Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation: Dayton Literary Peace Prize Student Author Series

Dayton View Triangle Federation, Inc.: ZAPP Mural Preservation and Expansion

Downtown Dayton Partnership: Art in the City

Gem City Chorus: Capacity Building

GEM Project Dayton: Art Contest for Suicide Prevention

The Greater Dayton LGBT Center: Faces of Pride

Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton: Dayton Jewish International Film Festival

The Journalism Lab: The Bureau Fall Journalism Workshop 2023

Magnolia Theatre Company: Femme Artisan: A Staged Reading Series

Montgomery County ADAMHS Board/Montgomery County Prevention Coalition: Fostering Connections Through Positive Art Messaging

MUSICA: Musical Mosaic

Preservation Dayton, Inc.: Santa Clara Business District Storefront Murals

Puerto Rican American and Caribbean Organization: 2023 Dayton Hispanic Heritage Festival

Trotwood Madison City School District: Arts Integration into Elementary and Middle School at Trotwood Madison

University of Dayton: University of Dayton Galleries Visiting Artist Program

Washington-Centerville Public Library: Storytelling Workshop

YWCA Dayton: Art Projects for YWCA Dayton’s Victim Services

“We are fortunate to have vibrant arts and cultural programs reflecting the diversity of the community,” said MCACD Executive Director Matt Dunn, in a news release. “The arts add so much to our lives, and we are happy to support so many ways to experience such enrichment.”

The Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation (DLPP) is eager to present its 2023 Student Author Series, which will bring DLPP prize-winning author Brad Kessler to Dayton for an in-person presentation to area high school students.

“This event works hand in hand with DLPP’s Curriculum Project, providing a space for students to be in direct conversation with authors,” said DLPP Executive Director Nicholas Raines. “Through this programming, we’re building a base of young people who have studied peace through literature. Students learn that accepting humanity in its infinite variety is essential to human survival.”

Dayton Dance Conservatory Company will notably expand Art + Movement for All (AMFA), a program that provides dance instruction to dancers with physical and mental disabilities, pairing each dancer with a neurotypical peer mentor for the season.

“The AMFA students are a part of the community and culture and have a sense of belonging,” said Jennifer Manning, a parent of one of the dancers, Arabella. “This is what inclusion looks like and what I have always wanted for my daughter.”

The Special Projects Grants program has helped 55 organizations complete projects that have engaged more than 1,800 local artists and 300,000 community members. To receive funding, organizations must complete a formal application in the spring. In June, independent panels of volunteer artists, nonprofit administrators, educators and community members evaluate applications and make funding recommendations.

For more information about the Special Projects Grant program and this year’s projects, visit cultureworks.org.