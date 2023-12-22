Culture Works New Year’s Eve party celebrates 50 years of Dayton arts advocacy

“I am proud of the things Culture Works has accomplished in the last 50 years,” said Lisa Hanson, Culture Works President & CEO, in a news release. “Artists and arts and cultural organizations strengthen our well-being, nourish our diversity and identity, drive our economy, beautify our region and enrich our lives.”

The anniversary will be celebrated at the organization’s New Year’s Eve party, which will begin at 9 p.m. The event will include music by crabswithoutlegs and DJ Isicle plus dancing, food, drinks, and a toast at midnight in a keepsake champagne flute.

Curtis Bowman, director of engagement for Culture Works and New Year’s Eve committee chairperson, says diversity was key in planning the festivities.

“For the future of the arts, we have to start thinking about who the arts represent and whose voices we are including, and I wanted to make sure that New Year’s Eve represented a space for everyone to participate,” Bowman said. “The committee (consists) of business and arts people across different demographics with different ages and ethnicities. I hope people come to this special 50th anniversary event and say that it was really diverse and really captured a lot of Dayton.”

Tickets are $125. Dayton Arcade is located at 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton. For more information, visit cultureworks.org.