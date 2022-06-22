Dairy Queen, Dunkin’ and Popeyes heading to Xenia

Three new quick-service restaurants have submitted a preliminary zoning application to the City of Xenia, according to Steve Brodsky, the City of Xenia development director.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Dunkin’ and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen are planning to open in the area known as Xenia Gateway, between West Main Street and Greene Way Boulevard.
“The Xenia Gateway project is a joint effort between Greene County and the City of Xenia to promote retail and services in the western portion of Xenia,” Brodsky said.
He explained that in October 2018 the Greene County Department of Development issued a request for proposal (RFP) for developers interested in approximately 15.5 acres of land in Xenia Gateway. BSM Greeneway LLC acquired the land from Greene County for $825,000, Brodsky said.
ALDI, previously located at 201 N. Allison Avenue in Xenia, relocated to Xenia Gateway in June 2020 as the anchor of the project. As the project enters phase two with the development of three new restaurants, it also includes the development of a new Fifth Third Bank branch and a medical office building, Brodsky said.
Credit: Natalie Jones
Brodsky did not have a time frame for when the restaurants could open because the current supply chain challenges and labor shortages are making estimates very difficult.
“Our goal is to continue to increase the quality of life for our residents and visitors, including providing a variety of eating establishments,” he said. “The new restaurants will be convenient to our residents as well as those travelling through Xenia.”
Waffle House has also submitted permits for a new restaurant at 1963 Harner Drive in Xenia.
The casual, dine-in restaurant is located on a 1-acre parcel of land behind the Circle K gas station on Progress Drive, Brodsky previously told Dayton.com.
He said the new restaurants will not only provide another option for residents, but be convenient for travelers on U.S. 35.
“The Gateway development is being designed to allow for easy access to and from the highway,” Brodsky said.
In addition, Brodsky said the redevelopment of Xenia Towne Square is progressing as they continue to work with Dillin Corp. on a development agreement. There are also plans for a new, locally-owned restaurant to open in the historic Carnegie Library and a new school in the former YMCA. Both projects are located on Church Street.
