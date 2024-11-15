DAYCATIONS: French Lick Resort in Indiana celebrates holidays with ‘50 Days of Lights’

The celebration will kick off with two tree lighting ceremonies, with the first taking place at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 inside the West Baden Springs Hotel. The lighting of the 45-foot-tall tree will be accompanied by music and children’s activities.

The resort’s grand tree, located just outside the casino, will be lit at 6 p.m. Nov. 23 during the “Celebration of lights” ceremony. This event will be open to the public.

Following the ceremony, buildings across the property will be lit up with holiday projections. These projections will return 6-9 p.m. each night.

Resort guests will have several opportunities to meet both Santa and Mrs. Claus during the celebration. St. Nick will appear alone during the West Baden holiday tree lighting, however the couple will be together during “Celebration of Lights.” In fact, they will be available for photos 4-5:30 p.m. and 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 23 inside the Spring No. 8 poolside restaurant.

On Saturdays from Nov. 23 through Dec. 21, Mrs. Claus will host a story time event for guests of the West Baden Hotel from 1-1:30 p.m. Beginning Nov. 30, She will also read to the children at the French Lick Hotel 3-3:30 p.m.

Guests may also decorate cookies with the matriarch of the North Pole from 4-5 p.m. on Saturdays. Each session is $5 to participate.

Santa Claus will have his own meet and greet 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, with guests getting a free photo with St. Nick.

Children will also be able to write letters to Santa, and drop them off at mailboxes located at each hotel.

The resort will be holding several Christmas Drive-in Movie Nights at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. This year’s lineup will include “Elf,” “The Grinch,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and more.

For $10, kids will be able to decorate their own holiday ornament at the West Baden Springs Hotel. This activity will run 2-3 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 14.

The resort will be offering additional activities as well, including the popular “Polar Express Train Ride,” which will be held various nights during the holiday season.

Many of these events have limited capacity and are quite popular, so it is recommended to call the resort before making plans.

HOW TO GO

What: 50 Days of Lights

When: Nov. 16 through Jan. 6

Location: French Lick Resort, 8670 W. state Road 56, French Lick, Ind.

More info: 888-936-9360 or frenchlick.com

DAYCATIONS

Taking a day trip is the focus of “Daycations,” a monthly feature in the Dayton Daily Nes. Have an idea for a “Daycation”? Email writer Alex Cutler at alex.cutler@coxinc.com.