Dayton-area artist Issa Ali bridges the gap between rap worlds

The beat on “Majesty Pt. 2″ is a powerful symphony of strings, which samples rapper Black Rob’s “Whoa!” — itself drawn from French singer-songwriter François Valéry’s “Joy.” The track also serves as a tribute to Black Rob, who passed away in 2021.

The new track is a layering of active and passive collaborations, recorded and produced by Issa Ali, furthering the tri-city connection for the next generation of rap fans.

While the sonic elements of “Majesty Pt. 2″ are distinct, the theme is what ties the two songs together. Both tracks explore themes of royalty, the Black experience and empowerment. After Ali laid down the beat and rapped over it, Kweli recognized the connection to the earlier track and contributed his own verse. The two also engage in a call-and-response on the song’s hook.

Kweli brings his conscious rap style to the track, whereas Sada Baby — who remotely recorded his verse — offers a grimier street sound. Sada Baby’s verse is free, perhaps even unorthodox, with much less structure, candid in how he feels in that exact bar, in that exact moment. It’s an eccentric flow, and it’s part of the new wave of Detroit hip hop.

Ali also incorporated elements of the current Detroit sound into the track, with a synthesized bass line and mid-tempo trap beat.

But the influence of Dayton’s sound, which Ali is actively helping shape, is undeniable.

“A lot of our parents or grandparents came from the South, so our sound is heavily southern,” Ali said. “We have a southern swag. Even when we talk, we have a southern dialect, almost like we’re from Georgia or Alabama. Dayton is the land of funk; we’re the mecca. So it’s the South and then the funk. That’s our soup, all mixed together.”

Southwest Ohio has been a frequent source of samples for hip hop, with artists like Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Tupac, Biggie and Dr. Dre pulling from the region. But despite Dayton’s distinct sound, it’s often misattributed to other places.

Ali and others in the Dayton scene are working to set the record straight.

“When we do our sound, people say ‘Oh, you’re trying to sound West Coast,’” Ali said. “No, they sound like us.”

A Yellow Springs native, Issa Ali’s been making music since fifth grade. He’s been active in the scene since 2013, eventually catching the attention of Dave Chappelle while driving around town, blaring his beats.

Since then, Ali has both opened and closed shows at Chappelle’s YS Firehouse. In addition, he took the stage at Gem City Shine in 2019, sharing the spotlight with his recent collaborator Talib Kweli and other national artists.

It was through these connections, paired with the rapper’s commitment to craft, that Ali’s “Majesty Pt. 2″ came to life. The collaboration between Ali, Kweli and Sada Baby not only merges the musical worlds but also unites the three cities, showing that rap can be both diverse and united.

“I feel like people would not expect those two to be on the same song together and that’s why I did it,” Ali said. “I wanted to bridge the gap. I want there to be more of a unity.”

“Majesty Pt. 2″ by Issa Ali feat. Talib Kweli & Sada Baby is now streaming on all music platforms.

Brandon Berry writes about the local music scene in Dayton and Southwest Ohio. Have a story idea for him? Email branberry100@gmail.com.