Dayton Art Institute offers free admission in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day

On Sunday, Oct. 8, the Dayton Art Institute is offering free admission in honor of Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

This holiday honors the sovereignty and resilience of Native Americans while celebrating and commemorating their history and cultures.

Sunday’s event marks the third free Community Day the DAI has hosted this year.

“Community Days were inspired by the DAI’s vision that is committed to inclusion, diversity, equity and accessibility,” said DAI Director and CEO Michael R. Roediger, in a news release. “They allow us to welcome all in our community and build lasting connections with those who are new to the museum. We are excited to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day and ultimately to build meaningful relationships with the Indigenous community of the Miami Valley.”

Free admission for Indigenous Peoples’ Day Community Day includes access to all Special and Focus Exhibitions currently on view as well as the museum collection galleries.

The museum is open from 12–5 p.m. on Sundays. The next Community Day will be held Friday, Nov. 10 in celebration of Veterans Day.

For more information, visit www.daytonartinstitute.org. The DAI is located at 456 Belmonte Park N., Dayton.