Remains of World War II gunner from Dayton identified after 79 years
Dayton Dairy Queen reopens after vehicle crashed into building

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

30 minutes ago

The seasonal Dairy Queen restaurant at 1042 Shroyer Road in Dayton has reopened after a vehicle crashed into the building.

“The first night we were here, I never knew we had so many people in the neighborhood,” said Lynn Stump, who owns the Dairy Queen with her husband, Bill. “They were coming from everywhere and they still are. They really appreciate us and you kind of don’t realize that until something like this happens.”

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

In late December 2022, a Jeep crashed into the location causing structural and plumbing damage. Equipment was also damaged according to officials.

A 23-year-old Centerville man was driving north on Shroyer Road around 6:40 a.m. Dec. 21 when he apparently lost control of the 2006 Jeep Wrangler, drove over the curb and continued across Gainsborough Road before he crashed into the Dairy Queen, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

“We envisioned what it would look like before we got here, but once you got here it was more traumatic than we thought it would be,” Lynn recalled.

The driver was cited for failure to control, the report stated.

The Dairy Queen restaurant reopened July 10 after the owners purchased new equipment and replaced the wall, glass, electric and plumbing.

The couple said they are very appreciative of their customers, especially those that have sent them thank you notes.

“They’ve always been great to us,” Lynn said. “We get great feedback and the customers are always friendly. We’ve had really good employees. It’s just a great place.”

This location is the oldest Dairy Queen in Dayton, typically opening in mid-March and closing in mid-November. For more information, visit www.dairyqueen.com.

