Dayton food hall celebrates Black History Month with Uncle Nearest Tasting

W. Social Tap & Table, Dayton’s first food hall located in the historic Wright-Dunbar District, is celebrating Black History Month by honoring the contributions and achievements of African Americans.
“As we celebrate Black History Month, we at W. Social Tap & Table are proud to have a collection of black-owned restaurants. Our food hall is a reflection of the diverse and rich cultural heritage of our community,” W. Social Tap & Table said in a Facebook post. “This month, we honor the contributions and achievements of black Americans who have shaped our history and continue to influence our culture.”
The Tap at W. Social is hosting an Uncle Nearest Tasting night on Saturday, Feb. 18 with seatings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to tell the story of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey.
“Known as Uncle Nearest, Nathan ‘Nearest’ Green has been acknowledged since 2016 as the first African American master distiller on record in the United States,” The Tap said in a Facebook post.
The post explained Green was instrumental in developing the Lincoln County Process, the sugar maple charcoal filtering method used to make most Tennessee Whiskey.
According to the post Green taught “Jack” Daniel to make what we now know as “Tennessee Whiskey” and served as the first master distiller for the Jack Daniel Distillery as a free man after the Civil War.
Tickets are $50 each and includes three one-ounce pours of Uncle Nearest, two Uncle Nearest cocktails, small paired nibbles, door prizes and more.
For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit www.westsocialtapandtable.menu.
