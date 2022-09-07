Dayton Greek Festival returns full scale this weekend

Panagouleas-Stephens said they have added new vendors this year along with a list of craft beers.

The free festival also offers tours of its over 100-year-old church throughout the weekend that Panagouleas-Stephens described as “a site to be seen.”

Parking is available at the Masonic Temple for $10 throughout the weekend except Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and at Grandview Hospital’s Shaw Center parking lot for free. A free shuttle will be available to transport festivalgoers from Grandview Hospital’s Shaw Center parking lot to the festival and back.

Panagouleas-Stephens said her favorite part of the festival is watching her children dance.

“It’s really exciting to see history repeat itself,” Panagouleas-Stephens said. “I remember how I felt and now I get to see it through their eyes.”

The Dayton Greek Festival will take place Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

Panagouleas-Stephens said festival hours have changed this year to provide extra time to sanitize and clean at the end of each day for COVID purposes.

For more information, visit www.daytongreekfestival.com or visit the festival’s Facebook page.