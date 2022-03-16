Dayton native to appear on St. Patrick’s Day episode of ‘Jeopardy!’

“It was perhaps the most nerve-racking experience of my entire life,” he said. “It was a fascinating study of how the brain works, trying to access the right information at the right time with all the lights, cameras and sounds happening.”

Joel is the son of Dayton Daily News reporter Meredith Moss and retired attorney James Levinson. His brother, Stephen, is a copywriter and content producer who wrote for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Joel and Stephen notably filmed their first full-length movie “Boy Band” in Dayton in 2016.

Reflecting on his time behind the “Jeopardy!” podium, Levinson says he has deep respect for Schneider’s historic, 40-game success.

“What Amy did was an incredible feat,” he said. “When you know what the taping days are like and you know how little time you have plus how much time you have on your hands, and sort of juggling that, it’s a real physical endeavor. It’s an athletic endeavor to be able to be at the top of your game like Amy and perform at that level with those stresses.”

In addition to competing on “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” Levinson’s accomplishments include visiting each of Earth’s seven continents for free, thanks to online contest wins.

In the future, he has one more personal TV goal to achieve.

“If I could just get on ‘The Price is Right’ before I die, it would be the ultimate game show trifecta,” he said. “That’s the dream.”

“Jeopardy!” airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on WDTN Channel 2.