Dayton Performing Arts Alliance launches Dayton Ballet artistic director search

The artistic director will succeed Karen Russo Burke, who will conclude her 10-year tenure at the end of the 2022-2023 season. As artistic director, Burke led the Dayton Ballet through the merger with Dayton Philharmonic and Dayton Opera, culminating in Dayton Performing Arts Alliance. During her time as artistic director, attendance at Dayton Ballet performances increased by 35 percent. Before she was appointed artistic director, Burke spent 20 years in significant roles at Dayton Ballet, including ballet master and director of DBII Jr. and Sr. Companies (Dayton Ballet’s second companies).

The search committee to identify a new artistic director will be led by DPAA board member Rodney Veal, an independent choreographer and interdisciplinary artist. He currently serves as president of Ohio Dance and is an adjunct faculty member at Stivers School for the Arts and Sinclair Community College.

For more information, visit daytonperformingarts.org.