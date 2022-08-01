Dayton Potato Festival returns this month with more vendors, bands

A festival celebrating all things potatoes is returning to downtown Dayton this month with more vendors and live music.
The second annual Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
“The attendees will most definitely see a big difference this year,” said festival organizer Janelle Jaye, owner of Jaye Enterprises event planning. “There are a lot more food and craft vendors. And not only is there one band this year, there are two bands! In addition there will also be a small fashion show in between presented by one of our craft vendors.”
Festivalgoers can expect a variety of potato dishes including smoked baked potatoes, sweet potato cake, BBQ chicken potato chip nachos, chicken and sweet potato waffles, ribbon fries and much more. Jaye said vendors will offer non-potato dishes as well.
Here is a list of confirmed food vendors:
- Wink’s Treats
- Mickey’s Mexican Salsa
- Trey’s Lemonade Stand
- The Big Spud
- The Wild Banana
- Premium By the Pound
- Aloha Dayton
- Freda’s Food Truck
- IQuisine
- RKP Vending & Concessions
- H&H Family Concessions
- Boss Potato
- Crepe In Shape
- Kettle Colonel
The Dayton Potato Festival will also have over 10 craft vendors including The Resin Owl’s Nest, A Waisted Development and Engle Essentials. La Bella Boss Babes will present a fashion show at 4:30 p.m.
Other festival activities include DJ 937 and J.Buckman of Buckman Entertainment setting the tone all day, line dancing with Soul of Dayton’s 98.7 Stan “The Man,” and live performances from the Red Idle Rejects and Day 10 with special guests yTank and Amato.
“I am looking forward to seeing everything coming together and being a contributing part of bringing another joyful addition to the community,” Jaye said. “I am extremely excited about the festival this year and I am thankful for the overwhelming response this year.”
For more information about the potato festival, visit the festival’s Facebook page.
About the Author