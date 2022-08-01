Dayton Potato Festival returns this month with more vendors, bands

Here is a list of confirmed food vendors:

- Wink’s Treats

- Mickey’s Mexican Salsa

- Trey’s Lemonade Stand

- The Big Spud

- The Wild Banana

- Premium By the Pound

- Aloha Dayton

- Freda’s Food Truck

- IQuisine

- RKP Vending & Concessions

- H&H Family Concessions

- Boss Potato

- Crepe In Shape

- Kettle Colonel

The Dayton Potato Festival will also have over 10 craft vendors including The Resin Owl’s Nest, A Waisted Development and Engle Essentials. La Bella Boss Babes will present a fashion show at 4:30 p.m.

Other festival activities include DJ 937 and J.Buckman of Buckman Entertainment setting the tone all day, line dancing with Soul of Dayton’s 98.7 Stan “The Man,” and live performances from the Red Idle Rejects and Day 10 with special guests yTank and Amato.

“I am looking forward to seeing everything coming together and being a contributing part of bringing another joyful addition to the community,” Jaye said. “I am extremely excited about the festival this year and I am thankful for the overwhelming response this year.”

For more information about the potato festival, visit the festival’s Facebook page.