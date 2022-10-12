Dayton Region Walk of Fame induction honors diverse achievements

“It’s just an honor knowing all the wonderful things that she has done, and like my brother said receiving the award, she was mom,” said Karen Beason, Bolds’ daughter. “We saw some of the things that she did, but really this didn’t come to fruition until after she was 30 years retired. We thank those who were instrumental in getting the word out in all the wonderful things that she had done.”

Bolds began her career as a physicist with the United States Air Force in November 1955. While working at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, her achievements were numerous and astounding and included the publication of 30 technical documents and working with over 40,000 scientists, scholars, and expert on the design, development and deployment of the B-2 Stealth Bomber.

Bolds’ son, Kevin, added his mother’s legacy is continuing to live on through her grandchildren. He said they are studying in various fields including chemistry, engineering and education.

Gittleman, artistic director and conductor of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, said he was “deeply humbled” to be alongside the likes of notable Daytonians.

“Orchestra conductors are nothing without the musicians that we work with,” Gittleman said. “What’s the conductor without an orchestra? Just a weirdo silently waving their arms in the air until someone comes to haul them away. That’s why I want to share this award with my wonderful colleagues at the Dayton Philharmonic.”

Gittleman has given the Dayton region a world-class orchestra and educational programming for almost three decades. One of his initiatives was the development of the Stained Glass Concert Series which brings the orchestra to Dayton’s African American community through concerts at neighborhood churches and in conjunction with the church’s choir. Another initiative of Gittleman’s is the SPARK program (School Partners with Artists Reaching Kids), which integrates the orchestra’s musicians with eight area schools’ musical curriculum.

He was also a supporter and leader in the merger of the Dayton Philharmonic, Dayton Ballet, and Dayton Opera into the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance.

A pillar of the Dayton business and philanthropic community, Glass focused on quality and consistency in making Marion’s Piazza recognized locally and nationally.

“So many people loved Roger, but Roger loved so many people,” said Carol Glass Pollock, Glass’ sister. “He was my best friend, my big brother, best business partner you could ever have and I miss him terribly, but I am so lucky to have had him in my life.”

Glass died at the age of 79 on Aug. 24.

“He worked at making family, friends, coworkers, strangers, anyone feel comfortable. He made them feel seen, heard, valued and loved,” said Larry Mullins, Glass’ partner. “Over the past seven weeks, I’ve heard hundreds of stories in-person, by phone, email and text on how Roger impacted their lives positively. Now that’s a legacy.”

Glass was a founding board member of Aids Resource Center Ohio, now Equitas Health, and championed the rights and dignity of those affected by HIV/AIDS from the early 1980s on. He was also an avid supporter of Chaminade Julienne High School and the University of Dayton.

Graham, a native of Champaign County considered the founding father of 4-H programs, died in 1960. He held the first meeting of what would become 4-H in a building in Springfield. That building is named in his honor and is home to several Clark County government offices.

His granddaughter, Barbara Sydnor, accepted the award in his honor.

“He was just such a kind, open-hearted, open-minded man that would be willing to hear your ideas and try to listen carefully and make them part of what he did,” said Sydnor.

She explained Graham built 4-H clubs because he noticed that there was nothing for children to do after school. He wanted them to be able to learn from each other and create friendships.

“It went from that little place in Champaign County all the way across the United States,” Sydnor said.

In 1905, Graham became the first superintendent of Agricultural Extension at The Ohio State University. He later served in the Extension office in Farmingdale, New York, and nationally in Washington D.C. as the Federal Extension Director.

A leader in the areas of arts, literature and education, Rab is the founder of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize.

“We understand that a book is not going to stop the war in Ukraine,” said Rab. “But years ago, words stopped the war in Bosnia. We do believe that empathy, understanding the other, is the key to peace. And that empathy can be taught through books.”

Rab taught English at both Kettering Fairmont High School and Miami University, Oxford. She has served on numerous local, state, and national boards in the areas of arts, literature and education, including the Dayton Council on World Affairs and the Dayton Peace Process Committee. Rab has also been the executive director of the Muse Machine’s Creative Education Institute.

Lastly, Guided By Voices, described as “forefathers of lo-fi rock,” was founded by lead singer Robert Pollard, a Dayton native and Wright State University graduate.

For over 30 years, this independent band has released 35 albums and has sold thousands of records on private labels.

“One of the most impressive things I’ve seen in this time, is (Guided By Voices) is one of the rare bands (whose) song has actually been played on Mars,” said Matt Davis of Rockathon Records.

The band continues to play and release albums with its latest album, “Crystal Nuns Cathedral,” released March 4.

“There’s nothing like being honored by your hometown,” Davis said. “Bob has lived here his entire life, loves it here. So, on behalf of Robert Pollard and the 26 past and current members of Guided By Voices, thank you for this honor.”

The Walk of Fame is located in the Wright Dunbar District and managed by Wright Dunbar, Inc.