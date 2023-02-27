Dayton Society of Artists celebrates Black hair in new exhibit

“HAIRitage: A Cultural Journey & Experience,” a collection created and curated by artist Erin Smith, will be a “celebration of hair and adornment culture, hair as a community resource, Black hair history, BIPOC hair as a form of protest and of course, hair as art,” according to the DSA.

Smith, who is a professor of art at Central State University and a small business owner, was awarded the Dayton Region Arts Renewal Grant funded by the National Endowment for the Arts and administered by Culture Works last fall. She was one of 22 arts who received the grant in support of jobs in the arts in the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. .