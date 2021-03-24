Dayton’s beloved tree tower is once again open to climb

Only accessible by climbing above the tree line at Cox Arboretum MetroPark, one of the most stunning views of the natural world in the Miami Valley is open once again.
The Tree Tower at Cox Arboretum MetroPark, located at 6733 N. Springboro Pike in Dayton, has reopened to the public. It has been closed off to the public since late March last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the park’s efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
“In the coming weeks and months, we hope to responsibly reopen additional amenities,” said Shelli DiFranco, director of marketing and public engagement at Five Rivers MetroParks. “We’ll be in close contact with our local health department on how to safely do that.”
Credit: BEN McLAUGHLIN/STAFF
As the tower is only climbable via the tower’s staircase, DiFranco asked people to please wear a mask while they’re there. The MetroParks have installed a hand sanitizer station at the top and bottom of the tree tower.
“We are excited to have reopened the Tree Tower at Cox Arboretum MetroPark,” DiFranco said. “It’s such an iconic place in the park, we’ve already seen people posting about it being reopened on social media.”
The tower rises 65 feet above the conifer collection, providing breathtaking views of the Arboretum grounds and collections, according to MetroParks’ website.
“We are so grateful that our community has found both solace and adventure in their MetroParks during the past year,” DiFranco, said. “Because our visitors, volunteers and staff have followed the guidelines created to keep everyone safe and healthy outdoors, we are able to reopen amenities in the coming weeks.”