Dayton’s Oscar-winning documentary duo to present exclusive virtual event

ThinkTV, CET and other community partners have come together to present Reichert and Bognar at a free, virtual event to tackle the “behind-the-scenes tidbits and more” on their latest film, “9to5: The Story of a Movement.” The event will include a Q&A with the directors, a few of the trailblazing women featured in the documentary and the film’s Cincinnati-based editor.

Though the event is free, organizers ask those interested to RSVP by March 8 at cetconnect.org/free-virtual-9to5-event/. The event begins at 7 p.m. and there is no limit to the number of attendees.