Downtown Dayton restaurant hosting wine dance parties after hours

“Wine has the ability to be stuffy, pretentious and exclusionary and it doesn’t have to be,” Gay added. “Wine can be really fun and approachable. Experiencing wine in a setting like a dance party just makes it a little less intimidating for people that are just starting to get into wine.”

Sunday’s party is a Syrah Soirée — a celebration of the versatile Syrah grape.

“To give it the party that this dark, bold grape deserves, we shall soirée and masquerade the night away,” Gay said.

Guests are encouraged to come in their finest ball attire, complete with a mask, and enjoy a live DJ session from Alton “Piece” Baxter and aerial performances on lyra and hammock. An on-site photo booth will be provided by Liftoff Entertainment.

To make this event even better, $5 from each ticket purchased will benefit Equitas Health’s mental health division, which caters its services to the LGBTQ+ community, Gay said.

This will be Sueño’s third wine dance party. The other two parties were held last year, she explained. The parties are held on Sundays because the restaurant is only open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for brunch, Gay said.

“I would love to do it once a month or once every other month,” she added.

