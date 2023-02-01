X
Downtown Dayton restaurant hosting wine dance parties after hours

Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
48 minutes ago

Sueño, a downtown Dayton restaurant known for its authentic Mexican cuisine, is opening its doors on select Sunday nights for a series of wine dance parties.

The next wine dance party, co-sponsored by Masquerage, is Sunday, Feb. 5 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets are $25 which includes your first glass of wine, live performances, a photo booth and more.

“This series of themed dance parties takes over and transforms Sueño into an immersive, wine-fueled experience,” said Lauren Gay, wine director and general manager at Sueño.

The series, titled “Skin Contact,” features a different costume theme, wine lineup and music at each event.

“Wine has the ability to be stuffy, pretentious and exclusionary and it doesn’t have to be,” Gay added. “Wine can be really fun and approachable. Experiencing wine in a setting like a dance party just makes it a little less intimidating for people that are just starting to get into wine.”

Sunday’s party is a Syrah Soirée — a celebration of the versatile Syrah grape.

“To give it the party that this dark, bold grape deserves, we shall soirée and masquerade the night away,” Gay said.

Guests are encouraged to come in their finest ball attire, complete with a mask, and enjoy a live DJ session from Alton “Piece” Baxter and aerial performances on lyra and hammock. An on-site photo booth will be provided by Liftoff Entertainment.

To make this event even better, $5 from each ticket purchased will benefit Equitas Health’s mental health division, which caters its services to the LGBTQ+ community, Gay said.

This will be Sueño’s third wine dance party. The other two parties were held last year, she explained. The parties are held on Sundays because the restaurant is only open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for brunch, Gay said.

“I would love to do it once a month or once every other month,” she added.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

