Downtown Dayton ‘Scorecard’ promotion to extend through through March Madness

March Madness is already underway, but it’s not too late to get in on the fun right here in Dayton.
The Downtown Dayton Partnership has put together a list of resources to make it easier for Daytonians to watch the college basketball tournament, all while supporting Dayton’s small businesses that need the support now more than ever.
“Following in the footsteps of the owners and managers of our downtown businesses who have been so creative over the past year to remind customers about supporting local, our goal every day is to keep local business in the minds of our community,” said Allison Swanson, DDP’s public relations and marketing manager.
As part of the “Give Downtown A Rebound” basketball-themed campaign happening now, patrons are encouraged to play the Downtown Scorecard game for the chance to win $100 in Downtown Dollars e-gift cards, which can be redeemed at 70 downtown Dayton small businesses,” according to a DDP release.
The campaign is happening now through the final day of the NCAA basketball tournament on Monday, April 5. Play the Downtown Scorecard by visiting www.downtowndayton.org/rebound.
“In the Downtown Scorecard game, players can see four ‘shot challenges’ they must complete with an online game card that will have them exploring downtown Dayton dining, shopping and entertainment - and can earn them the chance to submit a completed scorecard for a $100 Downtown Dollars e-gift card drawing,” DDP officials said in a release. “The challenges include opportunities to explore in-person following social-distancing guidelines, or tasks that can be completed online from home.”
Throughout the pandemic, DDP has been “constantly brainstorming” ideas of how to play off everyday life events — such as a college basketball tournament — to remind people of how they can support small businesses, Swanson said.
“Small businesses are so important to the liveliness of making a place a community, and one of the only ways to ensure that is to support small businesses in any way we can so they can stay in business,” she said.