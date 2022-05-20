Essays published by UD’s Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop among year’s best indie books

The Next Generation Indie Book Awards named “Sisters!” the best non-fiction book in the category of relationships and a finalist in the gift book category. The Next Generation Indie Book Awards are the world’s largest international awards program for independent publishers and self-published authors.

“Sisters!,” chronicling stories about sisters and close friends who are just like sisters, was published in 2021 by the aforementioned Writers’ Workshop, the nation’s preeminent humor writing conference. It features over 50 hilarious and true stories from New York Times bestselling authors, “Saturday Night Live” legends, humor writers, podcasters and other creatives, as well as winners of Nickie’s Prize for Humor Writing, named after a beloved sister and aspiring humor writer who died in 2018 soon after being diagnosed with lung cancer.