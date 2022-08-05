Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle offers fun, educational opportunities

BreakingNews
Crews responding to report of shooting in Butler Twp.
Evans Family Ranch, located at 11140 Milton-Carlisle Road in New Carlisle, is continuing to evolve as a destination for entertainment and education.

By Natalie Jones
52 minutes ago

Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle is continuing to evolve as the owner is creating more opportunities to entertain and educate visitors.

“We are creating more things to do to promote agritourism,” said Edgar (Ed) C. Evans, owner of the ranch. “Agritourism is big on our list because we enjoy teaching children and some adults that don’t know what farming is all about.”

The family owned and operated ranch has nearly 1,600 acres of certified organic land that specializes in growing vegetables and pasture raised, grass-fed, grain-finished cattle.

In recent months, the family has added Bruno’s Corral and the Farmtastic Fun Center. Felicia Hale, Ed’s cousin, has been assisting with operations.

She explained Bruno’s Corral features cheeseburgers, hotdogs and loose meat sandwiches all made from their own fresh beef. The concession stand style restaurant also has chicken sandwiches, grilled cheese sandwiches, fries, nachos, salads and much more. Desserts include hand-dipped Velvet ice cream and State Fair mini donuts.

“This is about being local, keeping it local,” Hale said. “(People) come here and feel welcomed and they can see the finished product, but then where it came from and how it was raised or grown.”

The Farmtastic Fun Center has a variety of activities for all ages including a jump pad, jump pillow, cattle trailer with slides, roller bowler and barnyard basketball.

Evans Family Ranch also has a garden center and produce barn where guests can buy a variety of flowers, produce and meats. Evans said a general store is in the works that will also provide other local products like dairy, honey, syrup, jam, jelly and other staples.

Additional projects in the works include an event center and automotive center. Evans said they also hope to add to their farmtastic fun by allowing kids to feed cattle and having a corn maze and pumpkin patch this fall. He added they always offer wagon rides to show families what happens daily on the ranch.

If visitors are looking for a longer trip at the ranch, guests can stay in one of their Airbnbs or camp at one of their four full hookups.

Evans said they recently had two families from New York stay at one of their Airbnbs.

“(They) were unbelievably taken back by the freedom they felt here and learning about the cattle,” Evans said. “Those kinds of things are very rewarding and just to see the looks on the kids’ faces. They get to come and play in wide open spaces.”

Evans told Dayton.com he has been in New Carlisle for 22 years, but the dream to have a ranch started 45 years ago when he was 18.

Evans Family Ranch encourages everyone to check their social media pages and website for the latest information.

“I want them to feel welcomed in every way,” Evans said. “(I want to) make sure they know we’re thankful they came and spent time with us.”

Bruno’s Corral is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. The garden center and produce barn are open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Hale said those hours are subject to change.

Evans Family Ranch has several events coming up including Goat Yoga on Saturday, Aug. 6 and Alpacas, Face Painting and Live Music on Saturday, Aug. 13.

For more information, visit www.efranch.com or the ranch’s Facebook (@EFRanchMarket) or Instagram (@EFRanchMarket) pages.

