Fairborn Casey’s store offers BOGO deals during grand opening celebration

The convenience store offers a six-gasoline pump island setup in addition to its made-from-scratch pizza, bakery items, breakfast sandwiches and burritos, full-service free-brewed coffee station and more. The store is encouraging guests to join Casey’s Rewards to earn points on everyday purchases and redeem them for Casey’s Cash or fuel discounts, the press release said.

“We are constantly listening to our guests so we are meeting their needs and giving them a reason to visit Casey’s every day,” said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer of Casey’s. “In addition to great products, we offer guests a fantastic loyalty program – Casey’s Rewards – where they can earn and choose how they use the points the get when they shop with us.”

Explore New Dayton pizza shop to open next week with free slices for first customers

A ribbon cutting will be held Thursday, Nov. 17 and a $500 charitable donation has been made to Baker Middle School in Casey’s name.

Casey’s, the third largest convenience store retailer and fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States, operates over 2,400 locations. This includes stores in Xenia, Huber Heights, Clayton and New Carlisle. For more information, visit www.caseys.com.