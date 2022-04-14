BreakingNews
Find out when Levitt Pavilion Dayton will announce its 2022 season
Find out when Levitt Pavilion Dayton will announce its 2022 season

Levitt Pavilion Dayton. PHOTO BY ANDY SNOW

Mark your calendars. Levitt Pavilion Dayton will announce its 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season Thursday, May 5 at 6 p.m.

The season of free outdoor concerts will be announced virtually on Facebook and YouTube with a premiered video.

Also, expect new initiatives from Levitt Dayton this year. Plans include a new genre series structure featuring national headliners, a new “Gem Series” powered by Projects Unlimited featuring local artists opening for national acts, expansion of the Levitt Connect: Community pop-up concert program as well as the return of the Signature Levitt Summer Camp and more.

“Entering our fifth season as a community asset we are excited to keep writing this story together for Levitt Dayton,” said executive director, Lisa Wagner, in a release. “Our commitment of providing 50 free concerts for our community is reaching off the lawn this season through our pop-up concert program powered by PNC and our continued educational outreach lifting the voices of our youth through creative expression.”

ExploreThe Pizza Bandit announces plans to break ground on new kitchen

The 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season will run from June 2 to September 18 with concerts every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit LevittDayton.org.

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

