Find out when Levitt Pavilion Dayton will announce its 2022 season

Also, expect new initiatives from Levitt Dayton this year. Plans include a new genre series structure featuring national headliners, a new “Gem Series” powered by Projects Unlimited featuring local artists opening for national acts, expansion of the Levitt Connect: Community pop-up concert program as well as the return of the Signature Levitt Summer Camp and more.

“Entering our fifth season as a community asset we are excited to keep writing this story together for Levitt Dayton,” said executive director, Lisa Wagner, in a release. “Our commitment of providing 50 free concerts for our community is reaching off the lawn this season through our pop-up concert program powered by PNC and our continued educational outreach lifting the voices of our youth through creative expression.”