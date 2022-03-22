First Yellow Cab Food Truck Brunch Rally of the year happens this weekend

Mark your calendars — the first Yellow Cab Food Truck Brunch Rally of the year will take place on Sunday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It’s hard to believe this is Yellow Cab’s ninth year of hosting these events. Organizers announced they plan to run the Brunch Rallys every fourth Sunday through October.
Food trucks and vendors include:
Slide Thru
The Pizza Bandit
Crusin’ Cuisine
De’Lish Cafe
Mother Cluckin’ Chicken Coop
Smokin’ Barrels BBQ
Cabin Fever Confections
Mama Bearistas
Entry to the event is free with the choice of a wide variety of different offerings, all with a brunch twist.
Organizers are planning to bring back the craft vendors of the popular Night Markets and are promising craft beer, boozy slushies and cocktails on the patio and under the large tent.
Yellow Cab Tavern is located at 700 E. 4th St., Dayton. For more information, visit www.yellowcabtavern.com.
