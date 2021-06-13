From the vault: Unused drum tracks inspire new album

Callahan: “I literally just wrote to match what he played and we did the same thing on this record. Kelly gets co-songwriting credits on all the songs he played on because I wouldn’t have even thought to write those without him. His drum tracks were an essential element.”

Morelock: “I was very surprised when Darren said, ‘I have to fess up to something. I have a new record coming out and it’s stuff you recorded decades ago.’ I’m like, ‘Awesome, I can’t wait to hear it.’ I don’t even remember him coming over to my basement and recording this stuff.”

Callahan: “In 2005, Kelly was like, ‘We should do another Travel record like we did the first one.’ I had a free weekend so I went over and recorded all of his drums.”

Morelock: “We never used those for a Travel record.”

Callahan: “I actually started this record with a drum machine but it didn’t sound good on that material. I remembered I had those unused drum tracks and I knew Kelly would freak out if I surprised him with a complete album from something we did 15 years ago. It was basically a lark to make Kelly laugh and it turned into a pretty good record.”

