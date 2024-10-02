Front Street Halloween Market to have more than 80 vendors

According to its website, Front Street is “the largest community of artists, artisans and small business owners in Dayton.”

Founded in 1965, the artist collective hosts nearly 150 small businesses, galleries and art studios across multiple buildings. Some of Front Street’s occupants include homemade and vintage goods store JJ’s Boutique and the father-daughter-owned Casablanca Gallery.

The collective is also known for running its Art Hops, indoor/outdoor markets where guests can purchase goods directly from local vendors. During the winter months, the event is indoors-only.

More than 80 of the collective’s vendors will be open for the Halloween Market.

The group will also be bringing several outdoor vendors to the event. These include Zombified Torment, Weird Wears, Rusty Clementine and more. There will also be a variety of food vendors in attendance, such as The Forking Pierogi and Kool Beanz Café.

A full list of participating vendors can be found online.

The Halloween Market will feature activities for children. There will be free face painting, mask decorating, coloring, photo ops and more. The event page also teases a “haunted hallway.”

Children will also be able to paint a free pumpkin at the event, however only while supplies last.

Due to the indoor/outdoor nature of the event, it will be held rain or shine. The Halloween Market is free and open to all. Parking is also free.

HOW TO GO

What: Halloween Market at Front Street

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 20

Location: 1001 E. Second St., Dayton

More info: frontstreet.art