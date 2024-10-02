Breaking: New cafe with coffee, elevated American cuisine opens Thursday in Dayton

Front Street Halloween Market to have more than 80 vendors

Credit: David A. Moodie

Credit: David A. Moodie

Lifestyles
By Alex Cutler
1 hour ago
X

To celebrate Halloween, Dayton artist collective Front Street will be hosting a free Halloween market later this month. Running 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 20, a variety of craft, food and art vendors will be attending the event.

According to its website, Front Street is “the largest community of artists, artisans and small business owners in Dayton.”

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Founded in 1965, the artist collective hosts nearly 150 small businesses, galleries and art studios across multiple buildings. Some of Front Street’s occupants include homemade and vintage goods store JJ’s Boutique and the father-daughter-owned Casablanca Gallery.

ExploreRelated: First Friday in Dayton this week celebrates sweater weather with Festive Fall Edition

The collective is also known for running its Art Hops, indoor/outdoor markets where guests can purchase goods directly from local vendors. During the winter months, the event is indoors-only.

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

More than 80 of the collective’s vendors will be open for the Halloween Market.

The group will also be bringing several outdoor vendors to the event. These include Zombified Torment, Weird Wears, Rusty Clementine and more. There will also be a variety of food vendors in attendance, such as The Forking Pierogi and Kool Beanz Café.

A full list of participating vendors can be found online.

The Halloween Market will feature activities for children. There will be free face painting, mask decorating, coloring, photo ops and more. The event page also teases a “haunted hallway.”

Children will also be able to paint a free pumpkin at the event, however only while supplies last.

Due to the indoor/outdoor nature of the event, it will be held rain or shine. The Halloween Market is free and open to all. Parking is also free.

HOW TO GO

What: Halloween Market at Front Street

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 20

Location: 1001 E. Second St., Dayton

More info: frontstreet.art

In Other News
1
FALL ARTS PREVIEW: Eclectic perspectives accent 2024-2025 visual arts...
2
Michael Bublé tribute will bring popular performer’s big band vibe to...
3
10 things to do this weekend in the Dayton region
4
CNN reporter Pete Muntean’s passion for flight took off in Dayton
5
Reverse lunge helps strengthen lower body

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.