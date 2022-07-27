Germanfest Picnic returns to Dayton’s historic St. Anne’s Hill district in August

BreakingNews
Prost! The 38th Annual Germanfest Picnic was held at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club grounds in Dayton's St. Anne's Hill Historic District from Friday, Aug. 13, through Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

By Natalie Jones
16 minutes ago

The 39th annual Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Germanfest Picnic returns to the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District August 12-14.

The festivities will feature authentic German food, a large selection of beer, live music, craft vendors, family-friendly activities and much more.

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Germanfest Picnic celebrates the Miami Valley’s rich German heritage with the heart of the celebration at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Clubhouse, located at 1400 E. Fifth Street. The festival will stretch along East Fifth Street from Keowee to Dutoit Streets.

Free parking is available Saturday and Sunday in the lots at Stivers School for the Arts and all weekend at the SOITA lot at the corner of Keowee and Fifth Streets. Attendees are encouraged to follow the yellow signs.

A portion of the proceeds from the free event will help fund several scholarships for students who promote German heritage and culture.

The Germanfest Picnic will be held from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit www.germanfestdayton.com.

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

