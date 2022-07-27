Germanfest Picnic returns to Dayton’s historic St. Anne’s Hill district in August

The 39th annual Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Germanfest Picnic returns to the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District August 12-14.
The festivities will feature authentic German food, a large selection of beer, live music, craft vendors, family-friendly activities and much more.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
The Germanfest Picnic celebrates the Miami Valley’s rich German heritage with the heart of the celebration at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Clubhouse, located at 1400 E. Fifth Street. The festival will stretch along East Fifth Street from Keowee to Dutoit Streets.
Free parking is available Saturday and Sunday in the lots at Stivers School for the Arts and all weekend at the SOITA lot at the corner of Keowee and Fifth Streets. Attendees are encouraged to follow the yellow signs.
A portion of the proceeds from the free event will help fund several scholarships for students who promote German heritage and culture.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
Credit: Tom Gilliam
The Germanfest Picnic will be held from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit www.germanfestdayton.com.
