Germanfest Picnic returns to Dayton’s historic St. Anne’s Hill district in August

The Germanfest Picnic celebrates the Miami Valley’s rich German heritage with the heart of the celebration at the Dayton Liederkranz-Turner Clubhouse, located at 1400 E. Fifth Street. The festival will stretch along East Fifth Street from Keowee to Dutoit Streets.

Free parking is available Saturday and Sunday in the lots at Stivers School for the Arts and all weekend at the SOITA lot at the corner of Keowee and Fifth Streets. Attendees are encouraged to follow the yellow signs.