GET ACTIVE: Gem City Market nourishes body and mind with yoga classes

Gem City Market provides fresh produce, meat and seafood and plentiful pantry essentials, but the market’s fitness and wellness programs are equally notable.

“Part of the market’s mission is to provide holistic opportunities in regard to our community’s health,” said Morgan Hood, manager of community health and connection. “Gem City Market was created to be a place where people gather and participate in the local economy in a way that heals. Programming like yoga classes is a reflection of the direction we are heading in.”

Taylor Johnson of Haya Healing offers Self-Care Saturday Yoga weekly through the summer at the market. The practice is held outside, weather permitting, or in the market’s community room.

“We wanted to make holistic healing more accessible and bring this practice to people who didn’t have access to yoga,” Johnson said.

The class is designed to be beginner-friendly with modifications offered as needed.

“It’s relaxing, restorative, gentle yoga,” Johnson said.

The one-hour class begins with a quick check-in as participants voluntarily share followed by a grounding meditation. There is gentle movement stretching and the practice ends with shavasana – a resting pose.

“We love to build community, so we start by sitting in a circle and we might ask a question, but the check-in is an invitation – not an obligation,” Johnson said.

She describes yoga not solely as a workout but a “work-in” as it benefits the body, mind and spirit.

Physical benefits range from greater mobility and flexibility to improved digestion and sleep. The emotional and psychological benefits got Johnson hooked on yoga when she was just 13.

“I was an anxious teenager, and I was looking for a way to manage my anxiety without medication,” she said.

That’s when she found yoga at the Englewood YMCA.

“It has given me resiliency skills I wouldn’t otherwise have,” Johnson said. “It’s why I love working with schools and kids.”

Haya Healing offers programs for schools and workplaces in addition to the Gem City Market program.

“Yoga is for everyone,” Johnson said.

Self-Care Saturday Yoga

What: A rejuvenating yoga session led by certified yoga instructors Taylor Johnson and Eboni Dominique designed to nourish mind, body and soul while connecting with the community. Wear comfortable clothes and bring a yoga mat if you have one.

When: Saturday, noon-1 p.m. Classes held the first and third Saturday starting in September.

Where: Gem City Market, 324 Salem Ave., Dayton

Cost: $10 suggested donation. Children are welcome free of charge.

Info: Visit Haya Healing on Facebook