Get your tickets to the Great American Beer Tasting at Day Air Ballpark

The Dayton Dragons’ 11th Annual Great American Beer Tasting, presented by Heidelberg Distributing, took place at Fifth Third Field on Saturday, Aug. 11. There were 100 beers available for sampling, the biggest number and widest variety of beers in Great American Beer Tasting history. And the backdrop of the ballpark a major bonus. E.L. HUBBARD/CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS

Anticipate a variety of over 100 different beers, ciders and seltzers at the Great American Beer Tasting slated Saturday, Aug. 20 at Day Air Ballpark.

Tickets for the annual event, spotlighting big-name breweries as well as local breweries in the Dayton area, are on sale now. Each beer tasting ticket provides 20 four-ounce samples, raffle ticket for high end prizes, the 2022 shirt (if purchased before June 1), a souvenir pint glass with 4 oz. and 8 oz. pour lines, access to activities and games on the field, and more.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 the week of the event, starting Friday, Aug. 12. Designated driver tickets are available for $10 and provide a 2022 souvenir pint glass, five 4 oz. samples of non-alcoholic beverages at the event, and a voucher for a complimentary soda or water.

Explore50-year-old pizza shop for sale in Yellow Springs: ‘I’m not looking just to get out, I’m trying to pass a torch’

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Gates will open at 1:30 p.m. with ID checks starting at 12:30 p.m.

The Dragons and Heidelberg Distributing Company have partnered for this annual event for 14 years.

Sign up online at www.daytondragons.com/beertasting.

Learn more at www.heidelbergdistributing.com.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

