Ghostly faces and strange noises are among the hauntings at Dayton’s historic theater

No trace of her was ever found, though fewer and fewer actors would use that dressing room, with reports that some would look into the mirror and see her face staring back again.

Staff members through the years have said they’ve heard strange noises like the rustling of satin or taffeta, or suddenly smelled the scent of roses in the air.

Many of the historic theater’s long-time volunteers and staff like to blame these strange occurrences on “Miss Vicky.”

From the wings the Victoria Theatre stage looms toward the house. The historic theatre is celebrating its' 150th anniversary. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: Lisa Powell Credit: Lisa Powell

If that wasn’t enough spine-tingling fun, the theater also is believed to have a second ghost.

In the 1880s, a man committed suicide in the theater by wedging a knife into the seat in front of him and throwing himself upon it. Blood ran down the Victoria’s floor into the orchestra pit.

When the curtains around the left exit door are pulled, some people claim to see his face.