Give a gift that gives back this holiday season

Here’s a look at six Miami Valley organizations that have found ways to offer holiday gifts that will keep on giving.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, shoppers should check organization websites for the most up-to-date information and hours.

SICSA is offering holiday bundles making shopping easy. The "Comfy At Home" bundle features SICSA blend Boston Stoker coffee, a mugh, hot chocolate and a plush blanket for $25. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

SICSA

SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center has a variety of holiday gift bundles that directly support animals in the facilities care.

The “Comfy at Home” bundle includes a soft blanket and a bag of Boston Stoker SICSA Blend Coffee with a mug. The “Coffee Lover” bundle is also packed with the SICSA blend and mug and a token for a free beverage at any Boston Stoker location.

Consider sending a holiday card to notify a friend or family member that you have sponsored a pet in their honor.

Our furry friends can receive a present too. There are pet bundles that include pet treats and chews from Pet Wants Dayton.

Gift options can be found on the SICSA online store at www.sicsa.org/store. Option for delivery are available.

Pink Ribbon Girls invites you to shop well do good with the launch of our Holiday Line. With every purchase 100% of the proceeds goes to providing a healthy meal, a round trip ride to treatment, or peer support to someone battling breast or gynecological cancer. Give a gift this holiday season that pays it forward in your purchase. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Pink Ribbon Girls

Pink Ribbon Girls provides free healthy meals, house cleaning, rides to treatment and support to individuals with breast and gynecological cancer.

Its motto is “Shop well, do good,” and a purchase from the Ignite the Fight Collective found in the organization’s online store helps fund those services.

Shoppers can find PRG slogan t-shirts as well as a new holiday collection that includes pink pom beanies, pajama bottoms, hoodies, face masks, travel mugs, socks, caps and more.

The Pink Ribbon Girls online store can be found at ignitethefightcollective.org.

Little Exchange in Oakwood is selling items for the holidays. (Photo by Allen Farst)

The Little Exchange Fine Gifts

When you buy a gift from The Little Exchange in Oakwood, you benefit Dayton Children’s Hospital. Since 1957, the gift shop has donated nearly $1.6 million to the hospital.

The boutique, housed in the former Katherine Wright library, is known for beautiful bridal and baby gifts, children’s clothing, unique décor for the home and men’s and women’s gifts for all occasions.

The shop is located at 45 Park Ave. across from the Oakwood City Building and is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Online shopping can be found at www.thelittleexchange.org/shop. Shipping and gift wrap is available.

Ceramic ornaments for sale at We Care Arts. CONTRIBUTED

We Care Arts

Consider giving the gift of art created by the talented artists at We Care Arts.

The nonprofit “believes in the healing power of creating and producing art that transforms physical, developmental and mental challenges into a future rich with possibilities.”

The artists have hand crafted a variety of items perfect for gifts including infinity scarves, jewelry, Christmas cards, painted wine glasses, cutting boards, soap and more.

A portion of each purchase goes to the artist, and the rest helps support ongoing We Care Arts programs.

Gifts can be ordered on the online shop at wecarearts.org/shop-2 or browse in the gift shop at Town & Country Shopping Center, 300 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. The shop is open noon to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Heirlooms Resale Shoppes in Centerville (pictured) and Kettering raise funds for patient care and services at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton

A purchase from one of the local Heirlooms Resale Shoppes benefits patient care and services at Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton.

You never know what kind of unique gift you may find. It may be an antique or collectible, jewelry, home décor or gently used furnishings.

There are two area locations: The Kettering store is located at 1413 Wilmington Ave. Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Centerville store is located in Normandy Square Center, 461 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp. Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Their website has more information and COVID-19 protocols at www.hospiceofdayton.org/heirlooms-shoppes/.

Habitat for Humanity celebrated a grand opening for its ReStore retail outlet today.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore

There’s more to the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Dayton ReStore than building supplies.

A lighting fixture or appliance can be a great gift for someone in their first home. The Re-Store also has home décor, vintage treasures and gently used furniture.

Each purchase or donation contributes to Habitat’s mission of providing affordable housing to local families.

The ReStore is located at 115 W. Riverview Ave. in Dayton. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. More information and COVID-19 protocols can be found at daytonhabitat.org/restore