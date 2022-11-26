Hawthorne Heights frontman discusses his other passion project

Greenhaus Coffee is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.

The 3,000 square foot shop not only has coffee and food but is also related to Revival Haus, Niki’s retail plant shop in Troy.

“The idea was to get inspiration from places far across the country and other countries and bring elements of that here to this small Midwest town,” she said. “We live in Troy but my brother’s family is up here in Sidney. They have a very charming, very cute, historic downtown but we noticed they didn’t have any kind of coffee shop. We saw an opportunity there and there were some investors here that were really interested in making something like that happen.

“When we explained the concept of a coffee shop with retail plants and some food, they really bit on the idea,” Niki added. “There was financial backing to do it here and there is definitely a renaissance happening in this downtown. We got in on the early side of it but I do believe in a couple of years, downtown Sidney will look a lot different.”

HOW TO GO

What: Greenhaus Coffee, 126 Poplar St., Sidney

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday

More info: 937-710-9019